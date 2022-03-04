Man, woman indicted with capital murder in 22-year-old Waco man's death

Anthony Al Chambers, 39, and Aleisha Kaishun Hilliard, 27, were arrested months after Robert Juarez was shot and killed last year.

WACO, Texas — The man and woman arrested in connection to the death of a 22-year-old Waco man were indicted with capital murder Thursday, according to court documents.

Anthony Al Chambers, 39, and Aleisha Kaishun Hilliard, 27, were arrested months after Robert Juarez was shot and killed in the 800 block of South 12th Street on Oct. 21 last year.

Police said Jaurez died on the scene and multiple people were seen running away from the shooting after it happened.