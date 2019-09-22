WINNIE, Texas — A man was arrested early Saturday after after police said he tried to rob a man at gunpoint and forced his victim to help him steal a car outside a hotel in Winnie.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a reported robbery in the 46300 block of I-10 in Winner a few minutes after midnight Friday night. The victim told police he and his family were staying at a hotel after their home was flooded during Tropical Storm Imelda. He said while standing in the parking lot of the hotel, the suspect pointed a gun at him and tried to steal his car.

Deputies said the suspect, identified as Jorden Tyler Meadows, did not let the victim leave when the car wouldn't start. Instead, the victim said Meadows threatened to kill him and held him against his will, forcing the man to help him steal another car.

The victim said as they were walking to another parking lot, he ran toward a group of people standing outside the hotel and called police. Deputies patrolling the area responded immediately and took Meadows into custody when he tried to run behind the hotel. Meadows was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and misdemeanor burglary of a vehicle.