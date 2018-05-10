A week-long manhunt ended Thursday morning for Kirby Wallace, the 53-year-old suspect who authorities say killed two people and seriously injured a third during crimes at two separate Middle Tennessee homes.

Just before 10:30 a.m. CT, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Kirby — who'd been on the lam for seven days — was in custody.

Kirby was captured in Stewart County.

Kirby Wallace in custody. (Photo: Contributed/TBI)

Kirby Wallace is captured on Oct. 5, 2018. (Photo: TBI)

Early Friday morning, after a "credible sighting" of Kirby Wallace in Stewart County, the search area was moved from Montgomery County to Stewart County.

Authorities said Wallace was spotted hiding behind a chicken pen on a family's property in Indian Mound.

Mitchell Allen said that sometime after dark, his neighbor spotted a man 600 to 700 feet from Allen's home, in the 100 block of Wild Creek Road.

"He was hunkered down beside of a chicken pen behind a truck," Allen told The Leaf-Chronicle.

Allen's family was told to stay in the house as a SWAT team searched Allen's garage, his dad's barn and grandmother's shed. They cleared those areas and had several helicopters and officers searching the area.

The Cumberland City ferry has been shut down until further notice and all roads in Montgomery County are now open.

Here's what we know so far:

Wallace: A TBI Most Wanted Fugitive

Officials had been searching for 53-year-old murder suspect Kirby Gene Wallace, a TBI Top 10 most wanted fugitive, who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 157 pounds, with gray and brown hair, hazel eyes, and possible facial hair.

Authorities described him as a medium-build white male with thinning hair and say he may be wearing camouflage.

Wallace was considered armed and dangerous. Authorities have been searching near the area of Cumberland City Road and Frankie Road and on Thursday the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said more than 400 tips had been called into the county's 911 center.

Kirby Wallace (Photo: Contributed/TBI)

On Thursday, the reward for information leading to his capture increased to $20,000, and more than 400 tips had been received in the search.

Authorities had been asking residents to remain vigilant, lock windows and doors, and report any suspicious activity. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is warned residents not to try to confront Wallace, but to call 911 and wait for law enforcement to arrive.

Wallace is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, aggravated arson, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary and theft of property.

The biggest lead in Kirby Wallace search for days

On Wednesday, Stan Hembree, who lives in the Woodlawn area, found a dry sleeping bag and blanket on his property while on a perimeter check with authorities.

He said the authorities told him it was one of their best leads to date.

For Hembree, it was a worrisome development in a saga he wishes was over already. "He just needs to turn himself in," he said of Wallace.

Search area near Stewart-Montgomery county line.

Despite a massive weekend manhunt that included more than 100 law enforcement officers from across the state and numerous K-9s, deputies in Montgomery and Stewart counties are still looking for Wallace.

Gray said authorities believe Wallace was "hunkered down" somewhere in Stewart County on Friday and asked the community report any suspicious activity or possible sightings by calling 911.

An area of Woodlawn was lockdown Thursday with roadblocks, search dogs and helicopters joining the effort to find Wallace.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is using a plane with heat-seeking technology as part of the search.

"We'd encourage property owners and residents in this area to check their land, outbuildings, and vehicles and report anything suspicious to authorities," the TBI posted on Twitter.

The sleeping bag and blankets found Wednesday on the property of Stan Hembree in Woodlawn. Authorities said it's one of their best leads yet in the search for Kirby Wallace. (Photo: Jennifer Babich/The Leaf-Chronicle)

WHO IS KIRBY WALLACE: For 10 years, Clarksville family welcomed him in

Schools on soft lockdown

Stewart County Schools have been on soft lockdown while the suspect remains at large.

Two school bus routes - #6 and #35 - were cancelled Friday as the hunt continued.

Deputies have been escorting school buses driving routes through the Indian Mound area and supervise children, the Stewart County Sheriff's Department reported.

Kirby Wallace's latest victim

Gray said a man was found shot to death Monday, with his truck stolen, in the search area for Wallace in Montgomery County.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was found at the corner of Poplar Springs Road and Welker Road.

The man's Ford truck was stolen, and Wallace was later seen driving the truck, said Montgomery County Sheriff's spokeswoman Sandra Brandon.

TBI said on Monday morning that the truck had been recovered, and they believed Wallace was on foot in the area of Cumberland City Road and Frankie Road.

The first attack

Just one day earlier, authorities say Wallace attacked a couple and set their home on fire, killing the wife and seriously injuring her husband.

Gray said Brenda Smith, 63, and her husband Teddy Smith came home from church Sunday to find a person in their home on Rorie Hollow Road. Gray said the couple was bound and the house set on fire.

The woman's husband, who managed to escape the home, was taken to Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville, where he continues to be treated on Monday.

The couple's son, who lives less than a quarter mile away, arrived at the house with a family friend who lived in the area. He had to break a glass window to get his mother out

The neighbor, Steve Downs of Indian Mound, said the woman's arms were tied with what appeared to be electrical wire.

"She was already dead," when they pulled her up the hill," Downs said.

Kirby Wallace (Photo: CPD)

How to help

Agents with the TBI have been requested by District Attorney General Ray Crouch to join the Stewart County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

"We'd encourage property owners and residents in this area to check their land, outbuildings, and vehicles and report anything suspicious to authorities," the TBI posted on Twitter.

A reward of $20,000 is being offered for information leading to Wallace's capture. Anyone who spots him is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

