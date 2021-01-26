Authorities arrest suspect wanted since 2016 for stabbing his ex-wife in Manor

Rene Jimenes-Cruz was arrested Monday in Bell County in connection to a stabbing incident in Manor from March 2016.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his ex-wife multiple times nearly five years ago.

According to a press release, the U.S. Marshals' Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested 40-year-old Rene Jimenes-Cruz Monday morning for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that occurred in the 10400 block of Kirken Street in Manor in March 2016.

The Marshals said, according to the affidavit for Jimenes-Cruz's arrest, he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times and fled the scene on March 7, 2016. He discarded his ankle monitor in a nearby area. When authorities found it, it had blood on it.

Jimenes-Cruz had been previously released on bond on a pending court case involving the same woman. At the time, the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) identified the woman as Jimenes-Cruz's ex-wife.

According to the press release, in 2016, the TCSO requested assistance from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to find and arrest Jimenes-Cruz. He was later found to be an undocumented immigrant from Mexico who was living in Elgin, Texas.

The Marshals said that, on March 29, 2016, Jimenes-Cruz was featured in the Central Texas area on the weekly "Marshals Most Wanted" segment.

In January 2021, the task force received an anonymous tip that Jimenes-Cruz might be hiding in Bell County, working in construction. Members of the Austin-based task force relayed the information to the Waco division and requested assistance finding Jimenes-Cruz.

Waco task force members continued the fugitive investigation and saw Jimenes-Cruz getting into a white utility van at a residence in Temple, Texas. As they attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, Jimenes-Cruz immediately fled, driving through a parking lot and a barbed wire fence and striking a deputy's vehicle before crashing into a nearby creek.

Jimenes-Cruz abandoned the van and fled on foot before being approached by a team of U.S. Marshals. He was transported and booked into the Bell County Jail, where he will await extradition back to Travis County.