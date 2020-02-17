AXTELL, Texas — A man’s body was found lying on the median Monday on Highway 31 near League Ranch Road in Axtell.

Police were called around 8:30 a.m. for reports of the body. Officers said they believe the man, who has not been identified, was the victim of a hit-and-run.

The Texas Department of Safety reminded people of the importance of using crosswalks.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Texas DPS at (254) 770-6734.

