50-year-old man awaiting extradition, charged with sexual assault of a child, Lampasas deputies say

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — A 50-year-old man is waiting to be extradited after he was arrested for reportedly sexually assaulting a child in Bexar County, according to the Lampasas County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they received a tip on Sunday night, April 11, about Mark Mason hiding at a property located in the 800 block of Private Road 1236. The tip said Mason was wanted for a sex offense charge outside of Bexar County, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies contacted the Bexar County Sheriff's Office about Mason and they confirmed he was wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony with a recommended bond of $150,000.

The sheriff's office collaborated with Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens to assess the property and were able to take Mason into custody without incident.

He was jailed at the Lampasas County Jail and is now waiting extradition to Bexar County.