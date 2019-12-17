Updated at 3:28 p.m. with details about the victims.

Two masked men broke into a Dalworthington Gardens home early Monday night and tied up a husband and wife, officials say.

The two men forced their way into a home at about 5:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Gardenia Drive and tied up a woman inside, said the Dalworthingron Gardens Department of Public Safety in a statement.

Once her husband came home, the intruders hit him over the head with a baseball bat and also tied him up, authorities said.

Authorities say the men looked for valuables inside the home before they fled.

The couple owned the Arlington Gold and Silver exchange on Pioneer Parkway in Arlington, multiple sources tell WFAA.

The business, which buys and sells high-end jewelry and watches, was open on Wednesday. The staff inside tells WFAA the victims are expected to recover.

Investigators have not said if the nature of the business is connected to the alleged home invasion, but believe it was an isolated incident.

A detailed description of the suspects wasn't released.

Dalworthington Gardens authorities have asked anyone with information pertaining to the crime call Det. Steve Yancy at 682-330-7408.

