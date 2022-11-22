Accused McGregor shooting suspect indicted on four counts

Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez has been indicted on four counts after a shooting in September.

MCGREGOR, Texas — The man accused of killing five people in a McGregor shooting on Sept. 29 has been indicted on four counts in McLennan County.

Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez was indicted on Nov. 22 on two counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

There is no word yet on when his trial will be.

Five people were killed in the September shooting, 38-year-old Monica Delgado, 15-year-old Miguel Avila, 14-year-old Natalie Avila, 47-year-old Lorena (Lori) Aviles and 20-year-old Natalie Aviles.

According to the police, Jaimes-Hernandez fired at officers when they arrived on the scene, and was shot by the police before being taken into custody.

According to family, Jaimes-Hernandez was Monica Delgado's husband, but not the father of Miguel and Natalie Avila. Lorena and Natalie Aviles were reportedly Delgado's neighbors.