McLennan Co. deputies search for escaped inmate

Anthony Wayne Williams, 39, escaped in the City of West. Deputies say they found the van in Waco, but the inmate is still missing.

WEST, Texas — A manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped the City of West Wednesday morning, according to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say 39-year-old Anthony Wayne Williams escaped police custody around 7:30 a.m. after he stole a precinct van at 823 Snyder Rd.

Williams was last seen driving that van, described to be a white Chevrolet 15-passenger van, from West toward Waco, deputies say.

Deputies say they later found the van on Grim Avenue in Waco, but Williams was still missing.

Williams was jailed for forgery and theft-related charges and doesn't have a history of violence, deputies said.