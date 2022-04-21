x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

McLennan Co. Grand Jury indicts man with murder, court documents say

Bohannon's charge marked the first reported murder in the area this year.
Credit: Falls County Sheriff's Office
Mugshot of Eddie Bohannon, 23.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A McLennan County Grand Jury indicted a man with a murder charge on Thursday, according to court documents.

On Jan. 22, Eddie Bohannon, 23, was charged by the Waco Police Department with murder, Waco PD said on Jan. 23. Bohannon's charge marked the first reported murder in the area this year.

Bohannon was already in the Falls County Jail on an unrelated charge, police added. He was also suspected of shooting at a deputy in Falls County earlier this year.

RELATED: Man accused of shooting at police was charged with first murder of the year in Waco

Other Crime-related Stories on KCENTV.com:

READ MORE: Temple PD: Around $60,000 worth of stolen property located, recovered

More Videos

In Other News

Killeen PD identify body found in creek