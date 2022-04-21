McLennan Co. Grand Jury indicts man with murder, court documents say

Bohannon's charge marked the first reported murder in the area this year.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A McLennan County Grand Jury indicted a man with a murder charge on Thursday, according to court documents.

On Jan. 22, Eddie Bohannon, 23, was charged by the Waco Police Department with murder, Waco PD said on Jan. 23. Bohannon's charge marked the first reported murder in the area this year.

Bohannon was already in the Falls County Jail on an unrelated charge, police added. He was also suspected of shooting at a deputy in Falls County earlier this year.