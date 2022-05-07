McLennan County discovers more than $442,000 of illegal substances during traffic stop

This resulted in the arrests of five suspects ranging from the youngest 22 years to 45-years-old.

WACO, Texas — On June 14th, K9 with McLennan's Organized Crime Unit assisted with traffic stops on two different vehicles that resulted in the discovery of large amounts of illegal drugs, according to a release.

According to authorities, one of the vehicles with four suspects contained 2.98 kilograms (around 6.5 pounds) of methamphetamine and over $4,000 in US currency. Another vehicle was stopped with 11.76 kilograms (around 26 pounds) of methamphetamine.

All four subjects in the first vehicle were charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance Over 400 grams, an offense carrying a potential penalty range of 15 to 99 years.

The driver of the second car was charged with Manufacturing or Delivering of a Controlled Substance over 400 grams, an offense carrying a potential penalty range of 15 to 99 years, according to police.

The combined weight of yesterday’s seizures was 14.74 kilograms, which has an estimated street value of around $442,000.

In the past five months, the Sheriff’s Office reports that the Organized Crime Unit has been responsible for the seizure of more than 44 kilograms (nearly 97 pounds) of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of more than $1.3 million.