McLennan County deputies arrest 3 men suspected of human trafficking

WACO, Texas — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office said its deputies arrested three men suspected of human trafficking related crimes last week.

Per reports, the suspects were arrested for crimes such as solicitation of prostitution, aggravated promotion of prostitution and online solicitation of a minor.

According to the reports, none of the suspects were from the local area, but had a connection to the area through their suspected criminal activity.

Due to the nature of these arrests, no names or images will be released at this time.