Alleged McGregor shooter's mugshot released by McLennan County Sheriff's Office

Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez is charged with aggravated assault after a deadly shooting that killed five people

MCGREGOR, Texas — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office has released the mugshot of the man allegedly responsible for the shooting rampage that killed five people in McGregor on Sept. 29.

Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez has been charged with the crime, and is currently being held for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with more charges possibly still to come.

Five people were killed in the shooting, 38-year-old Monica Delgado, 15-year-old Miguel Avila, 14-year-old Natalie Avila, 47-year-old Lorena (Lori) Aviles and 20-year-old Natalie Aviles.

According to the police, Jaimes-Hernandez fired at officers when they arrived on the scene, and was shot by the police before being taken into custody.

The case is reportedly being investigated by local authorities and the Texas Rangers.

According to family, Jaimes-Hernandez was Monica Delgado's husband, but not the father of Miguel and Natalie Avila. Lorena and Natalie Aviles were reportedly Delgado's neighbors.