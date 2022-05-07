McLennan County Sheriff's Office to update case of McGregor girls who were missing for six days

The update comes after authorities found the girls in Georgetown and arrested one man.

WACO, Texas — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office was expected to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday regarding two McGregor girls who were the focus of an Amber Alert.

Emilee Solomon and Aysha Cross, both 14, were found in Georgetown early Tuesday morning.

McLennan County Det. Joseph Scaramucci said they were with James Robert Van Houten, 30. Van Houten was charged with two counts of harboring a runaway child.

Soloman and Cross went missing June 29, according to McGregor police. A McGregor Police Detective said they were considered runaways until early Monday morning.

Scaramucci said a Snapchat message sent by the teens that read "help" was enough to launch the Amber Alert.

Scaramucci said Van Houten has no relation to the two teens. He said Van Houten picked them up in Bellmead where they were with another person. Van Houten then took the two teens to Georgetown.

Georgetown Police helped the McLennan County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Unit with the arrest late Monday night.