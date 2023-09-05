McLennan County Sheriff's Office warns residents of phone scam

The Office said citizens have been receiving calls that they missed jury duty and must pay cash to avoid being arrested.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Residents of McLennan County are being warned of a new phone scam.

According to the McLennan County Sheriff's Department, citizens have been receiving phone calls telling them they missed a jury duty summons. Callers are reportedly telling victims they missed jury duty and are being given specific dates for actual jury duties they have been selected for to make it sound more believable.

Callers then allegedly tell victims there will be a warrant issued for their arrest unless they go to an undisclosed kiosk and pay cash.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office says the person making the calls is impersonating deputies from the Office.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara says the Sheriff's Office will never call to attempt to collect a fine over the phone.