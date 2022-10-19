SCAM ALERT | Caller is pretending to be member of McLennan County Sheriff's Office, deputies say

The Sheriff's Office has reported someone pretending to be a member of the department to scam people.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A person is reportedly using the guise of a McLennan County Sheriff's sergeant to scam people out of money, says the department.

The office said that they have received reports of someone using the name "Sgt. Glover" to scam people into sending them money.

The Sheriff's Office assures citizens that neither they nor any other law enforcement agency will ever contact anyone to send them money over the phone for fines, fees or anything else.