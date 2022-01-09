McLennan County Sherriff's Office: Mart man charged with multiple sex crimes

Leonard Newman, 32, has been arrested and charged on multiple sex crimes Saturday, according to McLennan County Sherriff's Office.

A Mart man has been arrested and charged with performing sexual acts on children and other sex crimes Saturday, according to McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

On August 2nd, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit received a tip from the Austin Homeland Security Investigations that Leonard Newman of Mart had sent explicit images of children to Homeland Security Investigations in North Carolina.

The Human Trafficking Unit and Homeland Security Investigations carried out a search warrant at Newman's home on Aug. 3rd. Child pornography, which Newman was determined to have manufactured and distributed, was found in his hands, according to the release.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Newman was sexually abusing four children, and sending the photographs and videos he was making to other individuals.

Newman confessed to Detectives about the sexual abuse and the distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Officers didn't identify the relationship between the children and Neman.

At this time he is in the McLennan County Jail and has been charged with the following offenses:

Sexual Performance of a Child

Distribution of Child Pornography

Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child x 2

Continuous Trafficking of Persons (minor) x 2