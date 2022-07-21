x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

McLennan Grand Jury indicts 31-year-old on murder charge

The Waco Police Department said Ardra Robinson shot a man multiple times near the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard.
Credit: fergregory - stock.adobe.com
Closed handcuffs on the street pavement at night with police car lights / high contrast image

WACO, Texas — A McLennan County Grand Jury indicted a 31-year-old on murder charges over a deadly shooting in Waco back in May, according to court documents.

The Waco Police Department said Ardra Robinson shot a man multiple times near the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard during the morning of May 17.

The victim died at the scene due to his injuries, police added.

Police said Robinson was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with murder.

According to police, Robinson knew the victim. 

No other information was released at this time.

RELATED: Waco PD asking public for help with finding gun used in murder

Other crime news on KCENTV.com:

READ MORE: $1 million bond set for Kempner man accused of murdering roommate

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

$1 million bond set for Kempner man accused of murdering roommate