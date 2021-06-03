MCSO: 10-year-old experienced sexual abuse from McLennan County man for years

In a news release, the sheriff's office said a 10-year-old told deputies on April 21 that Jeffrey Norris Morgan repeatedly touch her inappropriately.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A McLennan County man is in jail for reportedly sexually abusing a minor for years, according to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

She also told deputies Morgan made her kiss him with her tongue and "she did not like it," the news release said.

The 10-year-old said she was unsure about how many times these instances occurred, but that it's been ongoing for years, "not months, or weeks."

Morgan was arrested on Wednesday, June 2, and charged with continued sexual abuse of a young child.