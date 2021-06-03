MCSO: Austin-area man charged with online solicitation of minor believed to be in contact with multiple children

Henry Spradling told undercover detectives posed as a 13-year-old girl that his previous girlfriend was 12 years old, the news release said.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office is warning parents that an Austin area man who was recently arrested on charges of online solicitation of a minor may have been in contact with multiple children.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara sent out a news release on Thursday stating that they arrested Henry Spradling on Wednesday, June 2, after he reportedly solicited sex online from undercover detectives posing as a 13-year-old girl around Tuesday, May 25.

According to the news release, Spradling began talking to detectives with the Human Trafficking Unit under the impression they were a 13-year-old girl.

During their conversation, Spradling told the "teen" his previous girlfriend was 12 years old, then discussing having sex with the "teen," the news release said. The release continues to state that Spradling asked the "teen" for explicit photos and sent explicit photos of himself.

While talking to the "teen," Spradling reportedly told "her," he engaged in sexual acts with a minor "a couple months ago" and that "something about a young girl just does it for [him]," the news release said.

The sheriff's office is now warning parents that they believe Spradling was in contact with multiple children.