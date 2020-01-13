HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Four people, including a mother and her boyfriend, are facing criminal charges after a toddler was taken in a car that was stolen outside a Houston-area gas station overnight.

The 16-month-old boy is said to be okay after he was later found abandoned in a Houston park, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

It was late Sunday night when deputies were called to the Shell station on Homestead at Old Humble Road. A mother told deputies she and her boyfriend left her child inside their unlocked, running car so they could go into the store to play gaming machines.

Two men stole the vehicle as the couple was still playing in the store, so the sheriff's office put out an all-points bulletin to look for the white Chrysler 300 and the toddler.

At about 12:25 a.m. Monday, a Houston Park Ranger was locking up MacGregor Park, about 17 miles away, when he said he found the child abandoned near the parking lot.

As deputies and Houston police responded to the park, they said they spotted the suspects still inside the stolen vehicle. The alleged car thieves led deputies on a chase on the Eastex Freeway to the 610 North Loop at TC Jester.

The two men are now in custody, and the baby is going to be okay, officials said.

The child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital as a precaution.

"It's pretty chilly out here, and there's a lot of wild animals running around here," said Officer Kerry Clopton with the Houston Police Department. "Things could have ended up differently had a park ranger not come by here and located the baby."

The sheriff's office later identified the toddler's mom and her boyfriend as 21-year-old Kimberly Cook and 29-year-old Anthony Blue. Both are charged with child endangerment.

HCSO identified the suspected car thieves as 19-year-old Jabari Davis and 18-year-old Vincent Cannady. Both are charged with kidnapping and auto theft. Davis is also charged with evading arrest.

Deputies said the young men were on deferred adjudication for previous felony offenses, but earlier in the day Sunday they "absconded from the Harris County “Young Men About Change” (YMAC) facility," a facility that helps convicts and those with substance abuse problems.

