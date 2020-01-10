Meth lab, 10 pounds of meth found in Waco home

Three defendants are in custody after about 10 pounds of meth brought from Mexico was found during the investigation, according to the DEA.

WACO, Texas — Agents and officers are on scene of a meth lab in Waco. The scene is being processed and three defendants are in custody, according to, Donald York, the resident agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Agency.

About 10 pounds of meth brought from Mexico was found during the investigation, according to York.

The meth lab is located at a home on 12th St. and Proctor Ave.

Police and Ambipar Response were still on the scene, around midnight Thursday. Ambipar Response responds to chemical incidents, according to its website.

6 News Reporter Cole Johnson says he saw people wearing Hazmat-like suits, at the scene.