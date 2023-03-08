Mexia High School teacher arrested for sexual assault

The Mexia Police Department stated the teacher has been charged with two second-degree felonies.

MEXIA, Texas — A teacher at Mexia High School has been arrested for sexual assault, according to a press release from Mexia Independent School District and the Mexia Police Department.

Mexia PD stated that Roselynn Castillo, a 33-year-old female teacher at Mexia High School, was arrested on Wednesday Mar. 8 and charged with Sexual Assault of a Child and Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student.

Both charges are second-degree felonies.

Mexia ISD stated that they were made aware of allegations against Castillo in February. According to the district, they immediately contacted the Mexia Police Department and put Castillo on paid administrative leave.

Mexia ISD stressed that the safety and wellbeing of their students and faculty is the district's top priority.

Castillo was reportedly taken into custody without incident and has been taken to the Limestone County Jail in Groesbeck.

The case is still under investigation, said Mexia PD. No other information has been released at this time. Anyone with questions in encouraged to contact the Mexia Police Department at 254-562-4154.