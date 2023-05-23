Mexia man arrested after standoff with police

The suspect allegedly barricaded himself in his home after firing a gun multiple times outside the residence.

MEXIA, Texas — A Mexia man is in custody after a standoff with police on May 31, according to the Mexia Police Department.

Mexia PD reported officers were dispatched to the 900 block of E. Titus at 1:28 p.m. on reports that a man had fired a gun multiple times before running back inside and allegedly barricading himself in his home.

Neighbors reportedly pointed out the man's home to officers, and police attempted to make contact with the man, but were unsuccessful.

Police say they blocked off the street, set up a perimeter around the home and evacuated several neighbors from the area as a safety precaution.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was reportedly called in to assist with the situation, but the request was disregarded when the suspect left the home and surrendered to police.

The Mexia Police Department identified the man as 38-year-old Clayton Bradley Tramel of Mexia. They say Tramel was taken into custody without incident at 2:28 p.m. and taken to the Limestone County Jail in Groesbeck, TX.

Tramel has reportedly been charged with Disorderly Conduct Discharge Firearm, which is a third-degree felony.

Mexia PD thanked the Limestone County Communications Center and the McLennan County Sheriff's Office for their help during the situation.

An investigation into the incident is reportedly ongoing, and no further information has been given at this time. Further questions can be directed to the Mexia Police Department during business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.