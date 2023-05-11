Mexia man with multiple warrants arrested after child custody interference investigation

Joe Nathan Banks Jr. was reportedly taken into custody with numerous warrants including child endangerment and assault of a family member.

MEXIA, Texas — A Freestone County man is in custody after an investigation revealed numerous warrants against him, according to the Mexia Police Department.

According to the department, officers from numerous departments across Central Texas executed a search warrant on a home in the Patriot RV Park at 1510 US-84 in Fairfield, TX while investigating a child custody violation.

According to Mexia police, a Mexia woman reported on May 10 that her 15-year-old son had left their home the night before, and she suspected he had left with a relative.

The Mexia Police Department, with the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, DPS SWAT Team, Highway Patrol, Fairfield Police Department, Freestone County Constable's Office Precinct 3 and the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, launched an investigation to find the child.

The investigation reportedly led authorities to 34-year-old Joe Nathan Banks Jr., the boy's father, who they say facilitated the child leaving his mother's home in violation of a child custody order.

Banks was booked into the Limestone County Jail on multiple warrants from multiple agencies, including three counts of Abandon / Endanger Child Imminent Danger Bodily Injury, Second Degree Felonies, Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member With Previous Convictions, a Third Degree Felony, Interference With Child Custody, a State Jail Felony, Criminal Nonsupport, a State Jail Felony, two counts of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member, Class A Misdemeanors and more.

The child was released to the custody of his mother.

The Mexia Police Department thanked the numerous departments that helped with the investigation, as well as Fairfield EMS and Teague EMS for their support.

The investigation is reportedly ongoing, and no other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with questions about the case are encouraged to contact the Mexia Police Department at 254-562-4154. Business hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.