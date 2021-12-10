Mexia Police investigating 'multiple' Friday shootings

Mexia police say they are investigating a shooting at a local apartment complex and another at a local hospital that put two in the hospital.

MEXIA, Texas — Around 5:45 p.m, Mexia police say they received "multiple 911 calls" simultaneously of different shootings Friday night.

The first "set of calls", according to Mexia PD, reported a shooting at a local Apartment Complex in the 1100 block of North Ross Street.

The second reported multiple gunshot victims at Mexia's Parkview Regional Hospital, according to Mexia PD.

Mexia PD says upon arriving, they determined there were two people with gunshot injuries. The two people, according to police, were initially treated at Parkview Regional Hospital and one of them was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple.

The condition of those shot in both crimes is unknown.

According to Mexia PD, police have identified and arrested an unknown person of interest.

6News will provide more information when it's received, as this is an ongoing investigation.