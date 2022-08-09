Mexia police looking for 'multiple people' after man shot to death in hotel

Police said they had identified multiple people with direct knowledge of what happened.

MEXIA, Texas — Mexia police said a man was found shot to death in a hotel early Thursday morning.

Police were initially called to the hotel at 1314 East Milam St. just after 1 a.m. on a report of shots fired. They found the victim already dead with a gunshot wound.

Police said they have identified multiple people who have direct knowledge of what happened. As of the time this article was published, police were still looking for them.

"We have a very talented and capable investigative team looking into this this incident and we are confident that we will be able to locate persons who have knowledge of what happened here in the early hours of Thursday morning," said Chief Brian Bell.