Mexia student arrested after allegedly discharging firearm at high school

Mexia Police Chief Brian Bell told the Mexia City Council a student was arrested after a shot was fired at the high school last Monday.

MEXIA, Texas — A student was arrested after allegedly discharging a gun at the Mexia High School on May 16.

Police Chief Brian Bell briefed the Mexia City Council Tuesday alongside City Manager Eric Garretty. 6 News obtained audio of the meeting on Monday.

Bell told the council there was a gunshot reported at the Mexia High School last Monday at 11:20 a.m. He said officers responded and detained a 17-year-old male student. He said the student was later arrested.

Bell also said "a firearm was collected by law enforcement." This was the first time Mexia official confirmed there was a gun found on scene as Garretty would only refer to the object as a "weapon."

Bell said the 17-year-old was transported to the Limestone County jail and charged with "tamper, fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair," which is a second degree felony, with "prohibited weapon" which is a third degree felony, and with "deadly conduct, discharge firearm" which is a third degree felony.

City Manager Eric Garretty added that both he and Bell had spoken to Mexia ISD staff and "everything seems to indicate that they will be on the path toward expulsion of the student from the school."

The Limestone County Sheriff's Department later identified the arrested 17-year-old as Jayden Phillips and showed his bond totaled $27,500. Phillips was no longer in jail as of Monday.

6 News also send additional questions to Garretty on Monday but did not get a response.