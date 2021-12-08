Milam County Sheriff's Office searching for 6 suspects who reportedly broke into Milano ATM

Six suspects reportedly overtook the lone employee at a Milano CEFCO, broke into the ATM and stole the cash box, officials said.

MILANO, Texas — Officials are looking for six suspects who reportedly stole the cash box out of an ATM in Milano early the morning of Aug. 18.

According to the Milam County Crime Stoppers, the Milam County Sheriff's Office, Rockdale Police Department and Texas Highway Patrol responded to the CEFCO at 826 E. Avenue C in Milano in regard to a robbery report. Officials responded around 3:30 a.m.

Six suspects reportedly overtook the lone employee and broke into the ATM and stole the cash box, officials said. Crime stoppers said it appeared to be a coordinated event.