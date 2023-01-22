Police: Minor injuries reported in chase after car crashes into Belton powerline pole

The suspect is now in custody as police investigate, according to the Belton Police Department.

BELTON, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a traffic violation turned car chase ended with the suspect crashing into a powerline pole, according to the Belton Police Department.

On Jan. 22, around 11:23 a.m. a deputy witnessed a traffic violation and attempted to stop the suspect's car, according to police.

Before the deputy could stop the suspect, the suspect fled, resulting in a car chase with the officer, according to Belton PD

During the chase, the car crashed into a powerline pole in the 600 block of Penelope Street, according to police.

The suspect suffered minor injuries and was taken to Scott and White by EMS.