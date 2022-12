Vining was reported missing last week Thursday, according to police.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department confirmed via Facebook, that 75-year-old Irene Pavlica Vining has been found safe.

Vining went missing Thursday after she was last seen in Hays County, according to Temple Police.

UPDATE: She has been found safe. TPD is searching for Irene Pavlica Vining. She is 75-years-old and could be driving a... Posted by Temple Police Department on Thursday, December 8, 2022