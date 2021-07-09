Authorities searching for missing 6-year-old from Calvert

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is asking you to be on the lookout for a missing 6-year-old from Calvert.
Authorities said Legend Mourning, 6, was taken from his home around 6:13 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Mitchell.
They said they believe Mourning was taken by Johnell Hickman, 29. Hickman is believed to be driving a black four-door sedan.
Authorities said they believe Mourning to be in danger and are asking the public to help find them. Mourning was last seen wearing a blue and red Spiderman shirt, blue shorts and had on one blue and green shoe.
If you have any information or see Mourning or Hickman, call the Robertson County Sheriff's Office at 979-828-3299. You can also call the Calvert Police Department at 979-364-2223.