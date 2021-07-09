Authorities searching for missing 6-year-old from Calvert

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office said the boy was taken from his home just after 6 p.m.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is asking you to be on the lookout for a missing 6-year-old from Calvert.

Authorities said Legend Mourning, 6, was taken from his home around 6:13 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Mitchell.

They said they believe Mourning was taken by Johnell Hickman, 29. Hickman is believed to be driving a black four-door sedan.

Authorities said they believe Mourning to be in danger and are asking the public to help find them. Mourning was last seen wearing a blue and red Spiderman shirt, blue shorts and had on one blue and green shoe.