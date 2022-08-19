David Paul Taylor is missing and police need your help locating him

Taylor was last seen in Moffet and is believed to have mental health concerns.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating 44-year-old David Paul Taylor of Moffet, TX.

Taylor is described as a white man, 5 feet 11 inches and weighs about 250 pounds and is believed to have mental health concerns, according to the press release. Taylor has short grey-ish brown hair and goatee with brown eyes.

Per release, Taylor is believed to be driving a silver Kia Sportscar with TX license plate 4PWMJ. If you have any information police urge that you call the Sherriff's Department at 254-933-5412.