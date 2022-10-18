Cause of death released for Humble mother found dead in car trunk in Nebraska

Michelle Roenz was found dead in the trunk of a car by Nebraska law enforcement after her son, Tyler Roenz, lead them on a chase before crashing out.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The missing Humble mother who was found dead in the trunk of a car in Nebraska died from strangulation and blunt force trauma, according to a report from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Michelle Roenz was found dead by Nebraska law enforcement after her son, Tyler Roenz, 17, led them on a chase before crashing out.

The two were reported missing Thursday after Michelle's husband, who is also Tyler's dad, came home and not only found his car missing, but also found a bloody, disturbing scene, including at least five human teeth, according to court records.

The father filed charges against his son Tyler, accusing him of taking his car without permission.

At this time, Tyler is only charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, but sources told KHOU 11 that once he has recovered from injuries sustained in the crash, he’ll be brought back to Harris County where he’ll likely face a murder charge, pending further investigation.

Tyler was out on a $15,000 bond at the time of his disappearance for a 3rd-degree felony charge stemming from the alleged attempted sexual assault of a young woman.

Tyler Roenz appeared in court in April on that charge, although the incident was reported in February. The victim was a student at North Shore Senior High School.

Court documents revealed he picked the alleged victim up from school and took her phone. According to court documents, when she tried to get it back, he became angry. He then ripped off her shirt and bra, bit her repeatedly on the back, punched her, groped her breasts and crotch, then tried to take off her pants before pushing her out of the car half naked, per court records. He then kicked her in the face, causing a cut that required stitches.