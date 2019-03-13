KILLEEN, Texas — Justin Pinner, a 13-year-old Killeen boy reported missing in February, was found safe early Wednesday morning, according to Maegan Spencer, the boy's aunt.

Pinner had been missing since Feb. 15.

He was found in Brownwood around 2 a.m., Spencer said.

Spencer said the family was "relieved" the teen had been found.

