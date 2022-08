Police shared Monday that they are looking for 56-year-old Jana Street. She was last seen in the 2700 block of Blue Meadow Drive.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing woman they consider endangered.

Police shared Monday that they are looking for 56-year-old Jana Street. She was last seen in the 2700 block of Blue Meadow Drive.

Street was last seen wearing a pink blouse and black pants.

No other information about her disappearance was released.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, call Temple PD at 254-298-5500.

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: TPD is searching for 56-year-old Jana Street. She was last seen in the 2700 block of Blue Meadow Dr. wearing a pink blouse and black pants. If you have information on her whereabouts, please contact TPD at 254-298-5500. pic.twitter.com/HrruN1diQF — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) August 29, 2022