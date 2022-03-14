Morgan's Point fire leaves hillside homes virtually untraceable, one person dead

An elderly woman and her dogs died as a result of the fire.

MORGANS POINT, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video was published Feb. 18 about a fire at a Temple apartment complex.

Firefighters returned to the scene Monday morning where a woman was killed and three homes were destroyed in a huge fire that started early Sunday morning.

In addition to Morgan's Point, firefighters from Temple and Moffatt responded to the fire at Lemonwood Dr. and Vista Dr. but were unable to stop it from spreading from house-to-house.

Authorities said an elderly woman died along with her dogs.

6 News reached out the Bell County Fire Marshal's Office for more information but as of the time this article was written, we had not heard back.