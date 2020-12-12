Blansett was interviewed shortly after the coroner's findings were released, and admitted to breast-feeding the child after using meth and marijuana.

MARRERO, La. — A Marrero woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of murdering her 3-month-old daughter after the child's autopsy revealed she had ingested a fatal amount of meth.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Autumn Blansett on a charge of second-degree murder.

According to investigators, deputies responded to Blansett's home in the 5100 block of Eden Roc Drive on the morning of Nov. 1 after her infant was found unresponsive.

The 3-month-old was pronounced dead at the scene, but the initial investigation didn't reveal an obvious cause of death, and an autopsy was conducted by the parish coroner's office.

On Dec. 11, homicide detectives were alerted about the results: the baby had a lethal dose of meth in her system when she died.

Her cause of death was listed as methamphetamine intoxication, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Blansett was interviewed shortly after the coroner's findings were released, and admitted to breast-feeding the child after using meth and marijuana.

A search warrant was issued for her house, and detectives found small amounts of both drugs in the home.

It is unclear when Blansett will appear for her initial court date.

The child's death was previously unreported because it was initially labeled as an unclassified death. Her name was not released by detectives.

Ed. Note: The mother's name is Autumn Blansett, not Amber Blansett. JPSO officials initially provided an incorrect name for the suspect. This story has been updated to reflect the correct name.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.