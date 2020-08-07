'My son's life still mattered' | Mother of homeless man killed in Temple hit and run speaks

A New York State woman is seeking justice after her learning her homeless son was hit and killed by an SUV in Temple.

TEMPLE, Texas — Donna Sochia's son, Sean Lee Eggleston, had been living in Temple for two years. Sochia said he was homeless and had gotten into drugs. Sochia said she couldn't get her son to come home, but still hoped he would find a way to turn his life around.

But Sunday morning, Eggleston's life ended when he was struck by an SUV.

"He was on the sidewalk," Sochia said. "He was hit by a car that fled the scene. He died on impact."

According to the Temple Police Department, the incident took place near the intersection of Birdcreek Drive and SW Loop 363 before 3:34 a.m. A department press release stated, "Sunday, officers were advised that a white SUV allegedly struck a person on a bicycle, then fled the scene."

Police markings on the scene suggest the SUV traveled on the sidewalk for about a block and a telephone poll at the end of the block was still down as of Tuesday.

Sochia said Temple Police Officers told her they have spoken to witnesses and found the vehicle used. The Temple Police Department could not confirm they have any suspects as of Tuesday.

Sochia said police notified her Sunday afternoon. It was a call she had feared for a while.

"I always waited for that phone call. Any mother of an addict waits for that phone call. I didn't expect it but it was always a possibility," Sochia said. "It's the worst news his mother could ever get."

Sochia hopes more people will come forward with information so the person who struck her soon is brought to justice.

"Even though Sean was homeless, he had a family that loved him and his life was just as important as anyone else's," Sochia said. "His life mattered. He was important... I'm not going to stop. I want justice for my son."