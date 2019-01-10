BEAUMONT, Texas — The crime scene has cleared and the crime tape is gone.

Now all that's left for the four families whose loved ones were shot and killed in Sunday's mass shooting are memories.

"He's not here. I'm just so hurt," said Roslyn Sutton, mother of Shannon Sutton.

Shannon Sutton was the youngest victim in Sunday's deadly shooting.

He was 23 years old.

His family said he would have turned 24 Tuesday, October 1.

"Like right now, he would probably want to see me smiling, but it hurts cause he is not here. He was young," said Sutton's sister Nagee Sutton.

Sutton fought back tears telling 12News about the moments she found out her brother was one of the victims.

"When they said it might have looked like a body like him, my heart dropped because he didn't answer the phone. And when they came out and told me, I just kept thinking he wasn't there but he was there," said Nagee Sutton.

The three other victims in the shooting have been identified as Bobby Wyatt, 39, Alvin Lee Bellard, 32, and Elijah Rideau, 33.

Kristopher Knighton was a childhood friend of Rideau and says he was a great friend and an even better father.

Rideau had two boys.

"We learned a lot from each other, we have a lot of good memories. I really just hate to see he had to go because we had a lot to accomplish as fathers and as friends," Knighton said.

RELATED: One of four Beaumont men murdered in a South Park apartment identified suspect in a ‘dying declaration’

RELATED: Realtor finds man's body while showing Chambers County property, officials investigate homicide

RELATED: Law enforcement sees high arrest rate in Beaumont 2019 homicide cases

Cynthia Flowers is a neighbor of Rideau's and said he was always kind to her.

"He always spoke and he was a very nice person," said Flowers.

"I want people to know that he was a great man and a very loyal friend. If anybody has issues with people work it out, because violence is not the answer," Knighton said.

According to Nagee Sutton, Shannon was a former student at Central High School. She said he was working to pursue a career as a welder.

Kelsey Johnson

Shannon Sutton leaves behind a young daughter.

Roslyn said his legacy will now live on through her.

"She is just 3 years old. My son didn't get a chance to see her grow up. It's just hard, It's just hard," said Roslyn Sutton.

Lively James Stratton, a 22-year-old Beaumont man, was arrested and charged with four counts of murder. His bond is set at $4 million, $1 million per victim, Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley said.

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.