FOREST HILL, Texas — A woman who was shot earlier this month at a children's birthday party in Forest Hill has died, her family says.

Demetrice Stewart, 30, was shot on July 20 while trying to protect her daughter from a man who started to shoot during the party, her family says.

"She was a hero, she died protecting her daughter," said Amber Sharp, a family friend.

Stewart was pronounced dead Monday, according to a GoFundMe.

She is survived by her eight children.

Stewart's family is asking for donations to help with funeral expenses.

A man was also shot at the party, he suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Fort Worth and Forest Hill police are both investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Officials said several people at the party recorded the incident on their cellphones.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Forest Hill police at 817-531-5265.

