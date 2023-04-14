Third person dies after possible 'outlaw motorcycle gang' shootings along I-45 North, investigators say

Some Bandidos paraphernalia was found at one of the shooting scenes, according to investigators.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — At least three motorcyclists were killed Friday after possible 'outlaw motorcycle gang' shootings along I-45 North, investigators said. At least two others were injured.

Deputies said just after 11 a.m., one motorcyclist called 911 and said he had been shot near the 25700 block of I-45 near Oakwood Drive, which is in Montgomery County. The 32-year-old man, who deputies said is a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies said another motorcyclist may have also been shot in this area and that person was taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.

Deputies said they have no information on the suspect or suspects connected to this scene and didn't know if the shots came from someone on a motorcycle or in a vehicle.

Just after noon, about 50 miles away in Walker County, at least three more motorcyclists were shot.

According to Huntsville police, two out of three were pronounced dead. Police said they were 43 and 69 years old.

The third victim, a 61-year-old man, was flown to a hospital for his injuries.

Some Bandidos paraphernalia was found at this scene, according to investigators.

There is also no information on the suspect or suspects connected to this shooting.

Huntsville police said they believe these two shooting scenes are related, but an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call either the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or the Huntsville Police Department at 936-291-5427.