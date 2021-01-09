The city of Winston-Salem alerted the public to standby for instructions from police.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police said a student was shot at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem Wednesday afternoon. Officials are searching for the shooter. The school went on lockdown as a result.

"We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe," Winston-Salem police tweeted.

Winston-Salem police told parents to not go to the school.

Mt. Tabor parents have been instructed to pick up their kids from the Robinhood Family YMCA. They were originally being instructed to go to the Harris Teeter Shopping Center.

"Parents can report (to the YMCA) to be reunited with their children. Reunification will take some time as students are being transported in stages."

Anyone reporting to campus will be redirected to the neighboring Harris Teeter parking lot as the investigation continues.

The city of Winston-Salem also alerted the public to standby for instructions from the police department.

Speas Global Elementary is also on lockdown due to the incident at Mount Tabor. The elementary school said they are safe and all clear.

School officials said Parkland High School is on lockdown as well, but we don't know if it is related to the shooting investigation.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

#BREAKING: A very active scene near Mount Tabor High School as police investigate a shooting on campus. The school is on lockdown. Law enforcement says they’ve secured the area. Working to learn more pic.twitter.com/OlDR6tz9Kx — Marissa Tansino (@MarissaTansino) September 1, 2021

Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown. There has been a shooting on school property. We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe. We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

The husband of a staff member says he got a text from his wife on the Mt. Tabor HS campus. @WFMY #2WTK #schoolshooting #mttabor pic.twitter.com/yzQR3xTyj8 — TanyaRivera (@TanyaRiveraOn2) September 1, 2021

Speas is on a Community Lockdown for an incident at Mt Tabor High School. We are safe and all clear. Again, students are safe. We will dismiss as normal at 2:25. pic.twitter.com/E1zCy3tqhz — Speas Global Elem (@SpeasGlobal) September 1, 2021

This is a breaking story. Stay with WFMY News 2 for the latest updates.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.