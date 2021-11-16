Multiple burglaries, theft cases closed with arrest of fugitives in McLennan County, sheriff says

The investigation started with the search for wanted gang associates.

WACO, Texas — Several guitars and rifles were recovered with the arrest of three people in McLennan County, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

The arrests came as part of a joint investigation between the sheriff's office, Waco police and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The sheriff's office said it started as part of a routine collaboration between their Fugitive Apprehension and Special Tasks unit and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to find multiple wanted gang associates.

The investigation ended up leading to the arrest of three separate fugitives in Bellmead.

Destiny McCollum was wanted for possession of a controlled substance by the sheriff's office. Tony Fisher was wanted for burglary and theft by Waco police. Isaiah Garvin was wanted for theft.