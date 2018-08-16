Federal law enforcement agencies will join several different local departments Thursday for a press conference to announce multiple arrests in what they describe as an operation focusing on disrupting and dismantling narcotics distribution rings in the Waco and Killeen areas.

United States Attorney John Bash, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimball, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, DPS and a Deputy U.S. Marshal will hold the press conference at 2 p.m. at the U.S. Courthouse in Waco.

Channel 6 will be there and update this story as details are released.

© 2018 KCEN