WATCH: Video captures apparent drive by shooting at Harker Heights home

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Video from a surveillance camera shows someone fire several dozen rounds at a home in Harker Heights in an apparent drive by shooting.

Harker Heights Police said it happened in the 800 block of Cathedral Court Tuesday around 1:05 a.m.

The video shows a pickup truck stop in front of the home and someone or possibly more than one person begins shooting.

The truck speeds away but someone falls out of the back. The person limps out of view of the camera. The truck is seen driving back by the house after apparently turning around. It's unclear whether the person who fell out was in the truck.

Multiple gunshot casings and damages were found at the residence, according to police.

Police said no one in the house was injured.

Police have not been able to identify the shooter or a motive.

Police are asking for anyone who has information related to this crime to contact Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5400, option 2.

