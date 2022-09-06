Belton High murder bond reduced to $175K

BELTON, Texas — Caysen Tyler Allision, 18, once charged in the murder of a Belton student has officially had his bond reduced to $175,000.

Allison was originally charged for the stabbing of Jose "Joe" Luis Ramirez Jr. back in May after police obtained a video of the altercation. Allison told police he stabbed Ramirez once during the fight. Police found a folding knife at his home covered in what they suspected was blood, according to the affidavit.