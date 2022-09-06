x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Belton High murder bond reduced to $175K

Allison's bond was originally set at $1 million back in May.

More Videos

BELTON, Texas — Caysen Tyler Allision, 18, once charged in the murder of a Belton student has officially had his bond reduced to $175,000. 

Allison was originally charged for the stabbing of Jose "Joe" Luis Ramirez Jr. back in May after police obtained a video of the altercation. Allison told police he stabbed Ramirez once during the fight. Police found a folding knife at his home covered in what they suspected was blood, according to the affidavit. 

Credit: Bell County

His bond was originally set at $1 million with a separate charge for assault set at $15,000.

The Bell County Grand Jury indicted Allison on a murder charge on June 9.

More on KCENtv.com:  

Related Articles

 

Paid Advertisement