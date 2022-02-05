x
Crime

Murder suspect on the run after shooting two women Sunday

Waco PD are looking for a murder suspect after a shooting Sunday night left two women dead.

WACO, Texas — Two female victims suffered gunshot wounds Sunday night after being shot near the 3400 Block of Morrow Avenue. The suspect is still at large, according to Waco PD.  

Around 8:34 p.m. Waco police were dispatched to the shooting, according to officers. When they arrived, there were two female victims with gunshot wounds. The women were both transported to a local hospital where one of the two victims died from their injuries, according to reports.

If you have any information regarding this murder, police encourage you to call 254-750-7500. You can also send a tip to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357 where you could receive up to a $2,000 reward if an arrest is made.

6 News has no other information at this time.

