Murder suspect on the run after shooting two women Sunday

Around 8:34 p.m. Waco police were dispatched to the shooting, according to officers. When they arrived, there were two female victims with gunshot wounds. The women were both transported to a local hospital where one of the two victims died from their injuries, according to reports.



If you have any information regarding this murder, police encourage you to call 254-750-7500. You can also send a tip to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357 where you could receive up to a $2,000 reward if an arrest is made.



6 News has no other information at this time.