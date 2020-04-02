JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The names of a man and woman have been released after they were arrested Monday in connection with a large amount of drugs found in luggage at Jack Brooks Regional Airport.

Investigators say they found more than $62,000 in cash and 8.2 lbs. of marijuana in checked luggage before 6 a.m. Monday.

Nelson Brown, 41, and Cynthia Daniels, 27, were removed from a plane, along with a toddler according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release.

Brown in from Beaumont and Daniels is from Fort Worth.

Investigators say they ran away from the terminal on foot with the child, but were stopped quickly.

From a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release:

Yesterday morning, 02/03/2020, at 5:51 a.m., at the Jack Brooks Regional Airport, TSA reported that they had discovered a large amount of drugs and cash in a passengers checked luggage after detecting something suspicious on the scanner.



The suspects, 41 year old Nelson Brown of Beaumont and 27 year old Cynthia Daniels of Fort Worth, along with a toddler were removed from the plane prior to Deputies arrival. They both fled from the terminal on foot with the toddler but were quickly detained near the Tax Office on Jerry Ware Drive. The luggage contained over $62,000.00 in cash and 8.2 lbs. of marijuana.



Both Brown and Daniels were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana. They were booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. The child was released to family members.

The Investigation is on-going.

