Navarro County murder suspect found, arrested in the Houston area

Police say 20-year-old Michael Preston Edwards is suspected of shooting 82-year-old Phil Clark.

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas — A Navarro County man suspected of murder was found and arrested in Waller County, according to a news release from the Navarro County Sheriff's office.

Police say 20-year-old Michael Preston Edwards is suspected of shooting 82-year-old Phil Clark.

Investigating police say the incident occurred Monday at the 100 block of Bonner Ave in Augus, Texas.

When police arrived to the scene, they found Clark with a gunshot wound to the head. Clark was transported to Navarro Regional Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police say Edwards fled the scene in a 2012 red Nissan Altima before officers could get to the scene.