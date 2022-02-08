x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Navarro County murder suspect found, arrested in the Houston area

Police say 20-year-old Michael Preston Edwards is suspected of shooting 82-year-old Phil Clark.
Credit: Navarro County Sheriff's Office

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas — A Navarro County man suspected of murder was found and arrested in Waller County, according to a news release from the Navarro County Sheriff's office.

Police say 20-year-old Michael Preston Edwards is suspected of shooting 82-year-old Phil Clark.

Investigating police say the incident occurred Monday at the 100 block of Bonner Ave in Augus, Texas. 

When police arrived to the scene, they found Clark with a gunshot wound to the head. Clark was transported to Navarro Regional Hospital where he later died of his injuries. 

Police say Edwards fled the scene in a 2012 red Nissan Altima before officers could get to the scene. 

Investigating police say Edwards was found in the Houston area where he was arrested on a murder warrant out of Navarro County. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Man shot during alleged argument in Waco